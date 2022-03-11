Two Poems by Amorak Huey

The Phrase Is “Comfortable in Your Own Skin” but Who Has Ever Felt Such a Thing?

goddamn everything seems so important and so futile

apparently I need a new measles shot
often we think we’ve eradicated a kind of harm
it returns and it’s always worse

hey did you also wake blinking in darkness
breathing hopefully until you remembered
which timeline this was

which of our bodies’ promises
broken and when

anyway there’s more wind than usual this spring

our bodies will adjust
no matter how impossible

 

Nostalgia

Nothing has happened
to anyone, anywhere, ever.

The mice in the attic —
the same mice
they’ve always been.

You have my permission:
lie about all of it.

