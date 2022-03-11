The Phrase Is “Comfortable in Your Own Skin” but Who Has Ever Felt Such a Thing?
goddamn everything seems so important and so futile
apparently I need a new measles shot
often we think we’ve eradicated a kind of harm
it returns and it’s always worse
hey did you also wake blinking in darkness
breathing hopefully until you remembered
which timeline this was
which of our bodies’ promises
broken and when
anyway there’s more wind than usual this spring
our bodies will adjust
no matter how impossible
Nostalgia
Nothing has happened
to anyone, anywhere, ever.
The mice in the attic —
the same mice
they’ve always been.
You have my permission:
lie about all of it.