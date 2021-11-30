Introducing Four New Identity Theory Editors

We're pleased to announce four additions to the Identity Theory staff. These editors will be helping us select and produce quality fiction and nonfiction as well as other new features on the site.
Wilson Koewing, Prose Editor
Wilson Koewing is a writer from South Carolina. He lives in Denver, Colorado. His short fiction and essays have appeared in Wigleaf, Hobart, X-R-A-Y, Maudlin House, Pembroke Magazine, Bending Genres, Ghost Parachute, The Journal of Compressed Creative Arts and Gargoyle. His memoir "Bridges" is forthcoming from Bull City Press.
Jamie Guiney, Fiction Editor
Jamie Guiney is a literary fiction writer from County Armagh, Northern Ireland. His debut short story collection The Wooden Hill (published by Epoque Press) was shortlisted under Best Short Story Collection, in the 2019 Saboteur Awards. Jamie's short stories have been published internationally and broadcast on BBC Radio 4. He has also been nominated three times for the The Pushcart Prize and long-listed for Irish Short Story of the Year in the 2021 An Post Book Awards. Visit him at www.jamieguiney.com.
Olivia Cailliarec, Assistant Editor
Olivia Cailliarec is a recent graduate of Concordia University where she received her BA in English Literature. From 2020-2021 she served as the Managing Editor of Soliloquies Anthology in Montreal. She is currently based out of New Jersey.
Costa B. Pappas, Assistant Editor
Costa B. Pappas is a New York-based writer and editor focused on feature stories, op-eds, and reviews. His work has been featured in Fiction Writers Review, The Aztec Press, The Dana Point Times, and elsewhere. You will most likely find him writing at The Algonquin Hotel, a nod to the hotel’s previous literary inhabitants.
We remain open to hiring volunteer editors around the world.