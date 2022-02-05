Writing Contest Announcement: Best 2022 of 2022

Disclaimer: We haven't thought this through.
We are now accepting short stories, poems, and essays exactly 2022 words in length.
Submit them via email with the title "Best of 2022" submission to editor@identitytheory.com.
This contest will close at the end of November 30, 2022. Winners will be announced in December.
Will there be prizes? Yes. But we don't know what they are yet. It's 2022. Embrace the mystery for now.
Who will judge this contest? We don't know yet.
Are you interested in judging it? You don't know yet. (But definitely contact us if you feel like doing that.)
Listen: We haven't thought this through.
But, hey, it's worth a shot.
Again, submit to this contest now by sending us an email with the title "Best of 2022" submission to editor@identitytheory.com.
And if 2022 isn't your thing, you can still submit your work for regular publication. Obviously.
Contact us if you have questions. (We'll find the answers eventually and continue to update the details in this space.)
Speaking of...this post was last updated on: Feb. 6 at 11:10am.