About The Author
Alan Michael Parker
Alan Michael Parker has written four novels, nine books of poetry, and coedited five other volumes. His various awards and honors include the North Carolina Book Award for poetry, multiple selections in the Best American Poetry and the Pushcart Prize anthologies, the Fineline Prize, the Lunate500 Prize, the Randall Jarrell Award (twice), and the Lucille Medwick Award from the Poetry Society of America. In 2021, he judged the National Book Award in fiction. He teaches at Davidson College, where he holds the Houchens Chair in English.