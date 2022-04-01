Ampydoo Cartoon #18
A donut cartoon by Alan Michael Parker.
A donut cartoon by Alan Michael Parker.
I wanted my own capability to be that beautiful. To be that subtle in its forcefulness.
A hula cartoon by Alan Michael Parker.
How does one adjust to the dark? How does a poet remain a poet? If one isn’t actively producing and publishing, are they truly a poet?
We are starting an advice column. The corgi’s got answers.
An apocalypse cartoon by Alan Michael Parker.
Some things are just too big / for me to understand.
"The First Year of Tinnitus," "Poem Carrying a Line from Yeats in its Six Teeth" and "Five Arguments with Czeslaw about 'Self-Image.'"
A bunny cartoon by Alan Michael Parker.
When we didn’t carry phones, when we printed directions from the internet, kept fold-out maps in the glovebox, and slept in the rest stop lot...