What





Would

Jesus

Do?

“There’s been a big attack on our Christian faith. I think Christians took a big stand this time and said we’re going to stand up for our faith [by electing Trump].” -Evangelical Christian Rose Aller (Evangelicals voted 81% for Trump)

“You’ve now hitched your wagon to the GOP and Mr. Trump in ways that just ruin moral credibility in the country,” said Thabiti Anyabwile, a theologically conservative Baptist pastor in D.C. “I don’t know how you recover from that.”

Respectfully: You should start by denouncing your false hero’s white supremacist cabinet appointments.

Meanwhile, take another look at that Bible you carry, and stand against hate crimes:

“Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister is still in the darkness. Anyone who loves their brother and sister lives in the light, and there is nothing in them to make them stumble. But anyone who hates a brother or sister is in the darkness and walks around in the darkness. They do not know where they are going, because the darkness has blinded them.”

(1 John 2:9-11)