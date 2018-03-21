Three Poems by Molly Johnsen

Limits

Years ago, in winter’s dim, you said

you’d never imagined the sun

as something that spins.



Your neck smelled like the pines



circled solid around us; the lake ringed

itself outward beyond. We used to dance

like a lightning storm–

barely there, flashing,



and briefly revealing the surface



of things. But we’ve long since

shed that skin. Still, it spins.



Down here,

we contain ourselves lazily:



loose lids. And the pines tower



too high to take in. The ring



in your nose is a full circle, I know,

but from where I sit



metal stops at skin.

Having a Seizure In Front of My Father

You held my tongue

down, you say,

and I imagine

blood.

But the doctor says

that’s a myth–

no one bites–

nothing

is all you can do

and, when I wake,

choose to tell me.

How do I know the world

keeps going

While I flail (your word)

on the couch

or in the street?



When I leave home for home

Rhode Island for New York City

I begin again

to imagine you

slouching into slanted

light. Making coffee,

smoking weed.

You talk

to your bamboo.

You sleep

alone diagonally.

Sometimes you sauté meat.

You don’t like it when I call

while walking,

all those sirens, car horns,

could-be’s.

When I don’t pick up,

my phone transcribes

your voice:

Hi, McCall,

I hope

you had a twice live stapler.

Alone Together

The wind shakes

the moon till it blinks

behind leaves like

headlights:

you say, breathe.

I’m only a piece

of the before-you me.

Or maybe it’s the other

way around: maybe I’m

more of me now. Bones

strengthen after breaking.

Toes on cold tile, we

see each other

side-by-side, we

watch each other

brush our teeth.

I spit white foam, afraid

you know—

I’m an emergency.