In a malarial heat

the dogs

are on the leash

pulling and pulling me

through the mud

saddled path. Early morning.

Until you died

I unknowingly

believed I’d always

have a ride

home. And a home.

Spider webs in

the wild berry bushes,

white with dew, look

like trapped parachutes

dropped through the night

in a time of war.

Caught like that you’d

have to knife your

way through the ropes:

suspended, dangling

far from the ground

in a halter cutting