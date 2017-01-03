Outstanding Musical Releases of 2016

By Anna-Lynne Williams | Published: January 3, 2017

Farewell to 2016. There is not much love lost. However, musical artists softened the blow of a rough year by turning out some of the best releases of the decade so far, including chilling swan songs from Leonard Cohen and David Bowie. 

Radiohead Moon-Shaped Pool1. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool 

(Standout track: “Decks Dark”)

2. Devendra Banhart – Ape in Pink Marble 

(Standout track: “Middle Names”)

3. Damien Jurado – Visions of Us on the Land 

(Standout track: “Exit 353”)

4. David Bazan – Blanco 

(Standout track: “Little Motor”)

5. Leonard Cohen – You Want it Darker 

(Standout track: “You Want It Darker”)

6. David Bowie – Blackstar 

(Standout track: “Lazarus”)

James Blake The Colour in Anything7. James Blake – The Colour in Anything

(Standout track: “Love Me In Whatever Way”)

8. Shearwater – Jet Plane and Oxbow  

(Standout track: “Backchannels”)

9. Gregory Alan Isakov – Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony

(Standout track: “Dandelion Wine”)

10. Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate 

(Standout track: “Love & Hate”)

11. Bon Iver – 22, A Million 

(Standout track: “29 #Strafford APTS”)

12. Okkervil River – Away 

(Standout track: “Okkervil River R.I.P.”)

13. Anonhni – Hopelessness

(Standout track: “Watch Me”)

14. Angel Olsen – My Woman 

(Standout track: “Shut Up and Kiss Me”)

Special mention to Massive Attack’s stunning EP releases this year: Ritual Spirit and The Spoils/Come Near Me.

Further, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for Radiohead’s “Daydreaming” was my favorite music video of the year, followed by Massive Attack’s video for “Come Near Me” and Clipping’s video for “Air ‘Em Out.”


