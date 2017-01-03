Outstanding Musical Releases of 2016

Farewell to 2016. There is not much love lost. However, musical artists softened the blow of a rough year by turning out some of the best releases of the decade so far, including chilling swan songs from Leonard Cohen and David Bowie.

1. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

(Standout track: “Decks Dark”)

2. Devendra Banhart – Ape in Pink Marble

(Standout track: “Middle Names”)

3. Damien Jurado – Visions of Us on the Land

(Standout track: “Exit 353”)

4. David Bazan – Blanco

(Standout track: “Little Motor”)

5. Leonard Cohen – You Want it Darker

(Standout track: “You Want It Darker”)

6. David Bowie – Blackstar

(Standout track: “Lazarus”)

7. James Blake – The Colour in Anything

(Standout track: “Love Me In Whatever Way”)

8. Shearwater – Jet Plane and Oxbow

(Standout track: “Backchannels”)

9. Gregory Alan Isakov – Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony

(Standout track: “Dandelion Wine”)

10. Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

(Standout track: “Love & Hate”)

11. Bon Iver – 22, A Million

(Standout track: “29 #Strafford APTS”)

12. Okkervil River – Away

(Standout track: “Okkervil River R.I.P.”)

13. Anonhni – Hopelessness

(Standout track: “Watch Me”)

14. Angel Olsen – My Woman

(Standout track: “Shut Up and Kiss Me”)

Special mention to Massive Attack’s stunning EP releases this year: Ritual Spirit and The Spoils/Come Near Me.

Further, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for Radiohead’s “Daydreaming” was my favorite music video of the year, followed by Massive Attack’s video for “Come Near Me” and Clipping’s video for “Air ‘Em Out.”