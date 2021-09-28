Meet Our New Poetry Editor: Danielle Rose

Identity Theory has hired a new poetry editor: Danielle Rose.

Danielle Rose is the author of at first & then and The History of Mountains. Her recent work can be found in Palette, Hobart, and Pithead Chapel. In her spare time she is a semi-pro fake racecar driver.

Danielle takes over for Anna-Lynne Williams, who opted out of the Identity Theory relaunch to focus on being a mom.

Send Danielle your poetry submission through the Identity Theory Submittable page.

Poetry Books by Danielle Rose

