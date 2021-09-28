Meet Our New Poetry Editor: Danielle Rose

Identity Theory has hired a new poetry editor: Danielle Rose.
Danielle Rose is the author of at first & then and The History of Mountains. Her recent work can be found in Palette, Hobart, and Pithead Chapel. In her spare time she is a semi-pro fake racecar driver.
Danielle takes over for Anna-Lynne Williams, who opted out of the Identity Theory relaunch to focus on being a mom.
Send Danielle your poetry submission through the Identity Theory Submittable page.
Poetry Books by Danielle Rose
Want to join Danielle on the Identity Theory staff? View our current editorial openings.
Share this story