I.

The snow falls slowly

On the snow-covered streets

Of Leipzig.

And the room you share

With the lady from Hong Kong

At the space hotel.

The insistent smells

Of the strange foods she keeps

On the balcony.

And the puffed-up sparrows

Chirping

In a park.

Where a young boy

Drinks beer, lights a cigarette

Awaits the summer.

And the man on the other side of the street

Who, if only for a moment,

Mistook you for someone else.

The children sliding down slopes

On sleds made of wood.

Surrounded by trees that could be anywhere in Europe.

And the graffiti on the statues

Of fallen angels

At the Hochschule für Grafik und Buchkunst.

The young mothers strolling with their newborns

As white, as innocent,

As silent as snow.

The way people stamp

Their feet

Before entering a building.

All this seems very welcoming.

II.

As I Imagined her sitting

At the small round kitchen table.

A black kitten sleeping

In the palm of her hand

I wondered,

Does a blind man

Close his eyes

Upon sleeping?

On my knees at her feet

I stroked the kitten’s knitted brow

Feigning interest in the young unseeing thing

As an excuse to fleetingly touch

Her naked palm

Soft and warm

Her fingers

Full of splinters

From working on the bulwarks.

When suddenly the kitten

Walked across my arms

To rest its small paws

On my left shoulder.

For a moment I thought

Of opening the eyes of the kitten.

Changing its view of the world

Beyond repair.

A fitting punishment

For its treachery.

III. I’m in your room opening a window



I’m in your room (like a womb

Hoping to pick up some words

Looking for loot

Careful not to leave a mess

Erasing all traces.

Watching my palms grow

Sensing how my temples are formed

Still in touch with the thoughts

Of she who carries me

I know she fears

This time it will be too late

But I am convinced myself

Whenever I go

It will be too soon)

Opening a window.

IV.

Even with all its empty buildings,

With the debris, broken glass, sharp stones,

The thorny fruits she brings forth,

Even with the splintered windowsills of abandoned homes,

On a good summer day,

You can still see young girls,

Strolling barefoot,

On the streets of Leipzig.



V.

I think my feet have taken a liking

To the sidewalks of Wedding.

It is almost as if I know where I’m going.

But not just my feet, my thoughts too

Wrapped in thin layers of glass

They don’t mind to be shattered.

Not just my thoughts, Bernard too

Without saying a word he left the electrical box

That held our drinks and elbows

For a moment I thought he would take off

But heavy with dance

As if already translated

Into stone he fell down

Leaving a little stain of blood

Next to the unharmed bottle of beer

Still warm from his grasp.

VI.

A woman collecting

The seeds from the purple

Flowers surrounding

The bronze statue

In Friedenspark.

Saving them

In a little white envelope

To give to her grandchildren

To sow in her garden

The corner of her street

The wrappings around the Russian church,

The kites caught in the trees,

Fluttering in Protest,

“When you were born all this was still a cemetery!“

VII.

Mary!

You’ve come back

With different eyes

A different voice

Speaking a different tongue

But by God,

The very same ears!

Mary!

After seven months

You’ve come back

Without the scars

On your ankles, wrists, temples

But by God

I’ll find other places to kiss

Mary!

After seven months

You’ve come back from the dead

With the same tempered breath

The same sick air filling your lungs

But by God

Pass me by

Without as much as a word of thanks

As if unaware

It was my longing

That brought you back.

VIII.

Fighting for the knife,

O how they like to cut vegetables!



Put your ear to the Pentax,

Yes it still works!

Take a picture of the girls

Dancing in cotton dresses

Three red candles in each hand!

IX. -for Farina-

I said to her, (or wish I had said)

‘You know

When I was young

I wanted to be a baker.’

[Thinking,

I became part of a City

Ridden with empty buildings.]

Saying (or wishing I had said,)

‘Because I was always up so early

It only seemed convenient.

Of course as I grew up

I woke up later and later

And the dream waned’

[Thinking,

And high up

One of its humbled walls,

Found a little flower

Growing against all odds.]

Saying (or wishing I had said,)

‘But now…’

[Thinking,

What color!

What vigor!]

…’I think this old passion

Has taken a hold of me again.’

[Thinking,

I love you indefinitely.]

X.

So I told her about the abyss

And put in words it seemed a pit.

I told her about the dirt, the dark cold ground

That used to cover it.

I said: “I’ve felt so lost”

(But unlike the loss that seems to rid

This language of a deeper love

A theory a thought it is.

A longing twisted by a tongue

That never keeps its grasp, not fit

To speak my mind, distorted by

A body full of lies!)

I always thought “‘tis a lost cause

No shovel can fill her, still the hunger of the pit.

No hands bring back the man

I have tried so hard to miss.”

But now I say: “This abyss,

These words turned into a pit,

Let’s dig her out, let’s pitch the pit,

Let’s build a valley,

Have her past smeared out so far

You can almost see through it.

Let’s fill her up with water,

Have the young deer drink,

The tree roots sap, the lotus bloom in it.

And bathe ourselves, cleanse the histories

Wash the words from off the paper.

Change our skin and swim

As far as it can take us.”

XI.

I saw two boys

Staring at a red ball

Stuck in a tree.

So I picked up some rocks

And threw them at the branches.

After many a missed attempt

Finally,

With a soft thud,

As if it too sighed in relief,

The ball came

Loose.

The three of us broke out in cheers.

But after our triumph waned

And we were strangers again,

Separated by a language

And twenty years between us,

I thought,

Why have I stopped throwing

Rocks at the well

Kept silent machine on my desk.

Why have I stopped my fingers

From falling on her keys.

Made an effort

To rid myself

Of every opportunity

To strike a perfect chord:

A series of words

Describing thoughts

I had no idea

Were boiling deep inside of me

With unfathomable clarity.

XII.

I watch her as she

Cuts the ginger roots and carrots

In even slices,

Fries the shrimp,

Rinses the rice

Till the water runs clear.

I see her tired but beautiful face

See her slow measured movements

And suddenly realize

That, even though

(Among other feats of courage)

I would chow down whole

Apple chores as a young boy

This does not mean

(No matter what they told me)

That if you cut me open

At this very moment

You would find

The blossoming branches

Of an apple tree.

When I read this to her

She will say:

“That’s not true!

I did not cut them in even slices

In fact, I did not even cut the carrots

You did!

And what’s the deal

With that apple tree?

For all its blossoms

I don’t want its branches

This is not the poem you promised me”

To which I will reply:

Darling you are interrupting me again.

All I had left to say was

“But it’s a lie!”

You are right but you see it’s a poem

It needs to fit the rhythm

I have to be concise.

“And what’s with the apple tree?”

It stands for all the dormant thoughts

I never cared to discard

And poses the question

How to fill the empty space

After they are spirited away.

“You are talking about God again, aren’t you”

It’s not important

What I wanted to tell you

Is that I’ve come to hunger

For both you and your sushi

I long for your pho soup

But God knows how much I want to

Carry you to the bedroom

(Let the water boil

I don’t care if the walls turn black)

And make love to you.