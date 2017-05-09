How do we get home from here?

Nothing like the brochure

A fine azure font

of jet stream not even a cloud

the reliability of air pocket turns wind shear

Sorry? So? Ha!

Grammars of aerodynamics err.

Of this sure you can be.

Of this control I have full.

This to the you can take bank.

(The fickle foible of these acts of God: 1. Navigator chokes;

2. Pilot reneges;

3. Luck of the Hindenburg;

4. Oops

40,000 feet of unparalleled rejoinders: Look Those clouds

resemble

madness.

This will be a perfect landing. The skies are clear. There will be no delay. Bing Bing

Fasten your seatbelts.

In the unlikely event of unforeseen-ness

what you can’t foresee can’t hurt you but for now poked in the eye

of the storm, we hover.

Forever

Sudden

plummet condescension dense

as girders aghast

crumble

of envelope

Gravity pressurized his hiss grows thicker quick kick to the abs

of steel I tried to be good—never stole

Hillside of a mountain mound of confetti ending endemic

in the Andes and I

love you and we were not meant to fly

upon such fragile

fatalistic wings in such a season

of gust

We were not agile

to soar these windy reasons of flings

fatal seal

rent upon slings so sly the sunny

sky repealed replied I love you not enough enough not enough

gravity

to have to hold the emptiness

of this still seeping vessel

to earth’s equal

and opposite embrace

Survivor surfaces white sterility

Suspens-

ion of ache

neck brace

nurse

whisper

drip

Where am?

Where is?

Be still.

I fear this fragile flask, the improbability of the predictable lottery of landing

No choice in the cabin, we heal

Helium dirigible (prick)

We frequently fall

flakes

plumes

conditionals

If you tell me one more time I’m not important enough for this calamity…

I will burst.