How do we get home from here?

By Mark McBeth | Published: May 9, 2017

Nothing like the brochure

                            A fine azure font

                            of jet stream                                   not even a cloud

                            the reliability of air pocket turns wind shear

 

Sorry? So? Ha!

 

                           Grammars of aerodynamics err.

Of this sure you can be.

             Of this control I have full.

                                        This to the you can take bank.

(The fickle foible of these acts of God:             1.  Navigator chokes;

                                                                       2.  Pilot reneges;

                                                                       3.  Luck of the Hindenburg;

                                                                       4.  Oops

40,000 feet of unparalleled rejoinders:  Look  Those clouds

resemble

madness.

This will be a perfect landing.  The skies are clear.  There will be no delay. Bing Bing

Fasten your seatbelts.

              In the unlikely event of unforeseen-ness

 

what you can’t foresee can’t hurt you but for now poked in the eye

of the storm, we hover.

 

Forever

 

Sudden

             plummet condescension dense

             as girders aghast

crumble

             of envelope

Gravity pressurized his hiss grows thicker quick kick to the abs

             of steel I tried to be good—never stole

 

Hillside of a mountain mound of confetti ending endemic

              in the Andes and I

love you and we were not meant to fly

              upon such fragile

              fatalistic wings in such a season

              of gust

We were not agile

to soar these windy reasons of flings

              fatal seal

              rent upon slings so sly the sunny

              sky repealed                   replied I love you not enough enough not enough

gravity

to have to hold the emptiness

of this still seeping vessel

to earth’s equal

               and opposite embrace

 

Survivor surfaces                                                   white sterility

 

               Suspens-

               ion of ache

               neck brace

               nurse

               whisper

               drip

Where am?

Where is?

 

Be still.

 

 

I fear this fragile flask, the improbability of the predictable                         lottery of landing

 

No choice in the cabin, we heal

                            Helium dirigible (prick)

 

We frequently fall

                            flakes

                                          plumes

                                                        conditionals

If you tell me one more time I’m not important enough for this calamity…

                                                                          I will burst.


