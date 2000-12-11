So You Want to Date a Stripper?

By Greg Bruns | Published: December 11, 2000

So you got a stripper’s phone number, huh? Called her up and chatted about this and that and had a nice little conversation with her, huh? What’s her name? Cinnamon? Going out with her for lunch on Saturday, eh? Very Nice. Here are a few tips — because dating a stripper is a hazardous affair and the only thing you’re going to get out of this insane ride are bragging rights for the rest of your life. This article is based on information gleaned from my brief stay in Stripperville.

First of all, you’ve got to have a destination in mind before you embark on this venture. What do you want from the Stripper? A few fun evenings out on the town with a little hottie on your arm? Sex? Free passes to the Titty Bar where you met her? Everlasting true love? Handjob? Look — walking into this without a goal is certain means for failure, because she operates on her own terms and if you let her manipulate you and lead the show, you’re sunk. She meets 50 guys a night who are potential dates, so she’s just playing the odds with you. She’s thinking she just might meet someone who can handle her, but no one can. Trust me. No one can handle her. You’ll never change her or pull her out of Stripperville. Remember that and keep your eyes on the prize.

Several points to consider:

1. You’re not Special.

You’re one of 18 guys she’s juggling right now, and one of a hundred who witness her naked glory every night. It’s her job to make guys feel like they’re the only one she’s interested in. She gets paid handsomely for that skill. That sultry stare she’s giving you across the dinner table with those piercing green eyes is the same look that forces 75 men-a-night to fumble for their wallets and jam fistfuls of green into her G-string even though they’re six months behind on child support.

2. She makes more money than you. Get used to it.

Keep in mind that she pulls down more than most corporate attorneys (who also represent a large portion of her clientele). She’s ripping 2-5K a week tax-free, and you shouldn’t expect her to pay for anything. It’s not in her nature. Guys fawn all over her every single night and offer her stacks of crisp Benjamins in an effort to get their knobs slobbered on in the parking lot behind the club (something she’ll claim she’s never done, but the other girls at the club have — right — she’s done it at least once).

3. If you get emotionally involved with this girl, you’re in for a hurricane of pain.

Your future with this chick: broken dates, shattered windows, holes punched in doors, a slew of ex-boyfriends and husbands, a thousand "friends" calling all the time, an encyclopedia of restraining orders she has out on said exes and a couple customers who stalked her for six months. Her apartment is littered with soggy G-strings and cheap 8-inch heeled shoes, along with empty tubes of body glitter, mascara, prescription drugs, zit cream, Aqua Net and Polaroid pictures of her and her "friends" engaged in some drinking and dancing on St. Patrick’s Day last year. The Polaroid pictures of her and her stripper friends getting nasty for the entire bar are still circulating around town because one of the guys she dated last month stole them out of her nightstand when he sensed the end was near and he wasn’t going to be getting any more Cinnamon Love.

3. She has more guy friends than you had all throughout high school and college, collectively.

Sometimes they’ll just drop in when you two are hanging out and you’re thinking it might get romantic. The guy friend will ask her — right in front of you — if she wants to go to Happy Hour at the Knick Knack Paddy Whack Lounge and she’ll look at you with bright eyes and say, "Yeah — let’s go to Happy Hour with Tim here — it’ll be fun!" And you, still gripping on to that glimmer of hope for some pussy, will say yes and you’ll spend the next three hours in a simmering rage while you quaff watered-down Bud Light drafts, because she’s the most popular girl in the bar and every person with a penis in there is looking to hop on the Stripper Wagon that is blazing through Stripperville at a very unsafe speed.

All of those "guy friends" started out just like you, chief. They saw the Promised Titty Land and thought they could get there, too. Once they tired of the bullshit and drama, or she found someone else, they were relegated to "friends." They could’ve bought a fucking sailboat with all the money they blew on young Cinnamon, and now they hang on to some last vestige of hope, thinking that she may just get drunk enough some night and let them put their spit on the slit. You guys could all get together and swap the exact same stories about wasted nights, full-blown disappointment, and confused, desperate whack-off sessions when you all found out that dating a stripper is no different than trying to debate Nietzsche with a Dalmation.

4. Her life is a flurry of activity selected at random.

This stimulates her sub-par self-esteem. At 10am she will be rocketing down the freeway at 130mph on the back of some guy’s crotch rocket. By 1pm she’s already at some different guy’s house, swimming naked in the pool with him and his Great Dane named Robo. By 5pm she’s doing "X" at some other guy’s house, and from there she goes home for the five-minute shower and gets ready for work.

5. She’ll blow you off for three dates in a row.

When you keep calling, she knows she has you. That Saturday night dinner and special room you’ve secured at the fucking Ritz will be vaporized after she tells you she’s going to Mexico with some of her "friends." Her whimsical trip to Mexico will forever after be known as Cabo Wabo Orgy 2002, and you’ll likely come across some digital pix of her fellating two guys on the beach in Cabo while you’re scanning some amateur porn site on the Net.

It’s a crazy affair, for sure, but just remember these do’s and don’ts and you’ll be fine:

DON’T ever call her and not announce your name. Her phone rings more than all of the lines at the New York Times combined. Don’t put her in the precarious position of trying to guess your name. "Is it Steve? Rick? Mike? Dave? Javier? Justin? Michael? Chris? Matt? Juan? Adam? Alex? Roberto? Ed? Brian? Eugene? Tim?" She’ll make it quite clear that she has many suitors, which excites her to no end, and puts you in a bottle of bourbon all alone by 9pm that night. Try to sound upbeat: "Hi Cinnamon, this is Greg, I was just walking through Tiffany’s, looking at a $900 sterling-silver ashtray and thought of you." (She smokes. They all smoke. She’d gush over an ashtray from Tiffany’s. Don’t buy it, though. Make her think you would’ve bought it for her, if only there was a rose engraved on it.)

DON’T ask her about her fucking tattoos unless you want to look like one of her customers.

DON’T go see her at her job unless it’s absolutely necessary. A necessity would be getting her condo key so you can go feed her cat. If you get to that point, FYI, you’re now one of her "friends," and you can wrap up the sexual fantasies you have of her by beating off right on her pillow after you throw the cat some Meow Mix.

DON’T try to keep up with her. Don’t skip work to spend the day with her. She works nights and you work days. Keep your job. Her days are spent at tanning booths, Frederick’s of Hollywood and chic outdoor cafés where her and her stripper "friends" eat poached salmon salads with dressing on the side.

DO carry lots of hundreds in a money clip. Make sure she sees you strip off the bills when the dinner check comes. Or better yet, whip out the Corporate Amex and toss it on the table like you’re folding a bad poker hand. Clasp your hands behind your head and lean back into your chair after you make the Amex toss, as if to say, "See that? Unlimited credit, baby."

DO kiss her on the cheek when she shows up at your place for the nice dinner you’re going to cook her, and knock her fishnets off with your ability to handle the cuisine and wine. At some early point in the evening though, you’re going to have to find her cell phone in her purse and steal the battery out of it, because that thing will ring incessantly and she will eventually find something or someone better to do. Pull the battery or she’s going to get some call at midnight, when you’ve got the Miles Davis playing lightly in the background, and the candles illuminating the room in a soft glow and you think you’re about to "storm the beach." This call will undoubtedly be from one of her "friends" who is going to an after-hours party at some country bar and all of the sudden she’ll squeal with delight and jot down the address on her hand and say to you, "Let’s go Two-Stepping at the Country Bunker with John and Kevin!"

DO remember this: strippers are more fucked up than The Who was during their 1973 U.K. "Quadrophenia" Tour. They’re a bad lot to hang out with, because there’s so much freedom and money in Stripperville. They’ve got it all and they don’t need you or anyone else. All they need is their Xanax and Raspberry Stoli on the rocks and their job. Yeah — the job. That’s what fuels the lifestyle and you’re never going to pry her from it. Don’t even suggest it.

If your goal from the aforementioned list is "sex," you need to understand that it’s going to take at least five dates. At least. Figure $250 per date. Compound that and it’s a nice little used Hobie Cat or a decent house payment. While that fine body, devoid of tan lines, might fuel you to the fifth date, I’d recommend looking into escort services in your area. With an escort, you’re getting what you want right off the bat, and it’ll likely cost you half of what Cinnamon is charging.

Good luck in Stripperville. It’ll be a short stay, but something you’ll talk about for years to come.

  • A STRIPPER.

    Most misleading article about dating a stripper.

    • GotAStrippersNumber

      elaboration?

  • Weary Strip Fanatic

    Hey – I’m currently dating a Stripper… let’s just call her Candace. I sought out this article because I’m disobeying my own good judgment because I’ve grown fond of the age-old mythical creature, a “Stripper with a hear of gold.” I’ve been to many strip clubs, and I’ve gone on a few dates with strippers in the past. What makes my situation different is that I work with this girl currently.

    She’s of a broken home, has a laundry list of “friends,” and managed to get pregnant at a young age. Being a sucker for a sweetheart with a broken wing I’ve been hanging out with her a lot lately. She’s completely drug free, and she actually manages to hang onto her money. Her family that she does have seems to have their shit together and are trying desperately to get her to stop working where she is. For the most part she’s got a hell of a lot of opportunity to really change her family legacy, and get her shit together. My concern is whether or not the lifestyle has got her yet.

    I tend to agree with a lot of things that Greg mentions here – but my foolish hope is that this girl (since she’s young yet) will maintain her balance, and move forward with her “dreams” that she’s shared with me about becoming a beautician or whatever else it will take to pry her from the death grip that is the strip club industry.

    I won’t deny that she’s a massive gamble – because I know how irresponsible and undependable strippers can be. I’ve dated them before. I would give any stripper about 3 – 5 % chance of actually being able to function in a normal relationship. But I like this girl enough, and I’m willing to give it a shot. Wish me luck!

    • Adam Pilon

      Hope it works out im kinda liking someone her name is brittney and I’m not sure if she likes me or not I just came out and said i like you and waiting for a response back but the bad thing was I bought her a ring and now I think she hates me and will not like me got any tips

  • john

    Or dont date sluts, that works too

  • Real Deal

    This article has nothing to do with reality. Strippers are normal girls too. If you’re lucky enough to actually take one out, consider yourself special. They see the worst sides of men and if you’re out on a date with one and you’re not paying her you already have a leg up on the competition. This article takes the extreme angle. If you see all these red flags, there is no reason to continue dating that psycho chick. This author doesn’t know what it’s like to date a stripper. It’s just his whacked out fantasy .

    • ryno

      yeah, lol..you are that guy

    • Jesus GoosMon

      your post gives me hopes

  • Adam Pilon

    Question for you I’m in the middle of a stripper friend I go to see from time to time might wanna date her I buy her hello kitty stuff from time to time cause she likes Hello kitty stuff. What does it mean when she writes in big letters on her poster that I love you and the other thing she asked if I was going to propose to her cause I was buying her an expensive cubic zirconia with Swarovski Elements ring and I told her not anytime soon what does this mean I don’t see her all the time just odd times and I manly just go to see her that’s about it

  • Adam Pilon

    Hey just read this am interested in a stripper what should I do if I like her but by accident bought her a ring and didn’t mean to come off that way cause I got her number but no response back after the 3 text and I’m worried I may have wrecked it for myself or is there a way I can fix it. I have s feeling she likes me cause she keeps saying that’s she loves me got her name and number

  • Anthony Forefun

    So i am not a regular, venturing into stripperville 3 or 4 times a year usually when other plans fall through. I avoid the gameplayers and never get out of control. I may stay there a few hrs tipping and maybe getting a couple of dances before i leave but quite a few times no one piques my interest or that person never approaches me the right way and i go home with most of my money in my pocket.

    I like to play dumb and act like i dont know the cost of dances etc if thegirl takes the time is isnt nasty and is at least a “7” she may be able to get me in a lap dance.

    So las night im having fun when this cute spinner sits next to me and chats me up. After a while she is flirting… Leaning back on her stool… Legs up across my thighs…exchanging backrubs etc. Its loud and i lean in and really look into her eyes for a bit and feel something. She gasps a bit and says”holy shit you just got way too intimate with me”. I play it cool and say “what would you like for breakfast” …… Classic right…. She says “oh, like im going home with you tonight?” And we both laugh.

    After her time on stage were separated a bit but she finds me later and after some more time together she asks for a dance and i say sure. When i prepay for 4 she seems flattered. Things start out hotter than normal but into the 2nd song i kiss her on the neck and she immediately responds by lifting my chin and DFKing me. This has never happened to me before and continues through the set with way more grabbing and panting than any other girl before.

    After the set i go back to a seat at the bar and she straightens up with the club for the dance. On the way to the changing room the hods up her pointer finger an gives me the “hang on” sign. When she returns she says how long are you staying…and i say til close… She says ok… Dot go anywhere … I need to make some more money.

    5 minutes before close she finds me and asked me where i parked… What kind of car i have and tells me hers and says to go wait for her. She finds me and follows me to my place. We make it to my couch and pick up where we left off. She says she cant stay long and her phone is buzzing. I strip completely first… She says”whoa im not f-ing you”…….. Unless you have a condom. After suiting up she mounts me with glee an acts like she is letting out a lot of sexual frustration. We cum together and enjoy the moment before she starts getting her stuff together. I say “so if i want to see you again i go to the club” she says yes…. ” and i want to see you again”

    you know it

    • Jack

      Stripper are pro’s at hustling men for money. If you want a relationship with one, you’re in for a world of hurt….. Their professional lairs as well. Find yourself a normal woman and stay away from the pro’s. Because in the end, you will end up with a broken heart and empty bank account. But don’t listen and see how that end’s up.

  • Anthony Forefun

  • Zach

    Woah literally none of this applies to me. This is creepily mysogynistic. What would you say if you met a stripper that actually WAS saving for (grad) school, with great confidence, no kids, 100% sober, a homebody, who was loyal and grounded? Probably something as stupid as this article. Why are you so jaded?

  • Ricky Barnes

    This article is 17 years old. Some is true, and some is made up even for that time. I have date a couple in my day. Now days most of the gold diggers exist outside the strip club on the internet. Just read one dating site ad and you will understand. The strip club business is fading and those big money days are gone for now. Economic downturn has hit everyone.

