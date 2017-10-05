Blog Relaunch + Vegas Shooting Thoughts

I’ve decided to relaunch Tourist Information, my Identity Theory blog-column from the early 2000s, with the plan of writing a new post each Thursday. (Though in true Identity Theory fashion it will most likely end up being random.)

I’ve already written and thought so much this week about the mass shooting that took place down the street from me in Vegas that I’m burnt out. So for my first post of the new Tourist Information era, I am reposting what I wrote on Facebook about my experience of the incident:

It’s hard to describe what it feels like to turn onto a road after leaving your neighborhood and tell yourself, “You can’t go that way, hundreds of people were just gunned down there.”

It’s a battle between nausea and tears, nausea and tears, nausea and tears, over and over again.

My mind just keeps thinking about it. “Don’t go there. Mass murder. Over there. Mass murder.”